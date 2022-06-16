Call of Duty: Vanguard Bringing Back Fan-Favorite World at War Map

One of the most popular Call of Duty maps in the history of the series’ Zombies mode is coming back to Call of Duty: Vanguard soon with the return of Shi No Nuna slated for the game’s fourth season of content. That’ll drop on June 22nd, Activision announced this week, with this map returning in its full round-based glory alongside a new Wonder Weapon to seek out and a quest to complete.

For those familiar with past Zombies experiences in Call of Duty games, Shi No Numa should be a household name by this point. It first appeared in Call of Duty: World at War and is the third Zombies map to ever be released, but it didn’t stop there. It came to Call of Duty: Black Ops and Call of Duty: Black Ops III afterwards, and on June 22nd, it’ll come to Vanguard.

“Thirteen years after its original release in World at War, the legendary round-based Zombies experience Shi No Numa is returning as part of this free update to Vanguard,” Activision said about the new map’s release. “Team up and conquer the ‘Swamp of Death’ in classic round-based Zombies play, featuring a new main quest and side quests, a new Wonder Weapon quest, fresh intel, and more.”

As far as returning features, the zipline system popularized by the map and the classic Shi No Nuna traps will be present, too. Activision naturally didn’t share as many details about the new main quest and the Wonder Weapon, but players will solve those puzzles soon enough like they always do.

“Wade through the swamps as you journey on a multi-step quest culminating in a devastating battle,” Activision said. “Complete the quest in full to show off your prowess with a new Calling Card. Watch for hidden secrets throughout in the form of multiple side quests waiting to be uncovered in the swamps.”

Vanguard’s influence on the map will be seen through things like the addition of the Alter of Covenants feature as well as the Tome of Rituals.

Shi No Nuna comes to Vanguard on June 22nd with the start of Season Four.