Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 4 roadmap revealed

The official Season 4 content roadmap for Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard has been revealed by Activision. The roadmap features everything players can expect from the first half of the season, including new content for Warzone, Vanguard, and Zombies. There were also some updates posted about certain aspects of all three games, including updates about the RICOCHET Anti-Cheat and the slate of Warzone maps. Season 4 of Warzone and Vanguard begins on June 22 for all systems.

Warzone and Vanguard Season 4 roadmap

Starting things off, Activision let the community know what’s going on with the Warzone maps. As players know by now, the new Fortune’s Keep map is launching with Season 4. However, contrary to popular belief and leaks, this map will not be replacing Rebirth Island. Instead, Warzone will feature all three maps at the same time and allow players to select which one they play. Rebirth will not be playable at the start of Season 4, though; it will return to the game shortly after the season’s launch.

The devs shared some updates to the RICOCHET Anti-Cheat as well; if a player is suspected of cheating, they will be disarmed while in-game. Their weapon will disappear, and they will have no way of shooting. This will likely be followed by a ban of that particular cheater. Activision specified that the software is still being worked on to combat new cheats, so players should take it day by day in regards to hacking.

RICOCHET has a new feature that will automatically disarm a player if they are suspected of cheating. #Warzone pic.twitter.com/93pMcLMKHA — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) June 16, 2022

Lastly, we have the content for the Season 4 update below.

Warzone

Fortune’s Keep map

Caldera Updates Storage Town Micro POIs Mercenary Vaults Reduced Vegetation

New Features Armored SUV Portable Redeploy ATMs Black Market Run EMP Grenade Cash Extraction

New Modes Fortune’s Keep Resurgence Golden Plunder Titanium Trials: Endurance Rebirth of the Dead (In-Season)



Vanguard

New Maps USS Texas 1945 Desolation (In-Season)

Round-Based Zombies Shi No Numa New Quest and Narrative New Pack-A-Punch Camo Wonder Weapon Quest New Story Intel and More…

New Mode

New Ranked Season and Rewards

Weapons Marco 5 SMG UGM-8 LMG Push Dagger (In-Season) Vargo-S (In-Season)

Operators Carver Butcher Callum Hendry Iekkna Olowe (In-Season)

New Bundles Horsemen of the Apocalypse: Famine Ultra Skin Rohanium Glow Reactive Mastercraft Violet Stealth Pro Pack



Season 4 of Warzone and Vanguard arrives on June 22 at 9 a.m. PT, with other updates to prep for the big one coming in the days before.