‘Down-to-earth’ Famously stoic Queen shows ‘genuine’ body language at horse races

Several of the Queen’s grandchildren have also made an appearance at the famous fixture this week including Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozi, plus Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall.

The Queen did not attend Wednesday’s event either, and a spot in Charles and Camilla’s carriage in the procession was believed to have been left symbolically empty in tribute to the Queen.

The Queen will likely be watching all the racing action from home, however, on day three of the competition, she has three runners taking part.

So far the Queen has already amassed more than £8million in winnings since the late 1980s, and she could be on track to surpass the £9million barrier at Ascot this week, according to OLBG.