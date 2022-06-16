FBI joins search for 12-year-old Boynton Beach boy

The FBI has joined the search to help locate a 12-year-old boy missing from Boynton Beach.A Missing Child Alert was issued Wednesday for Yves Clervoir, who was last seen in the 400 block of NE 11th Avenue.Stay informed: Local coverage from WPBF 25 NewsClervoir is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, according to law enforcement. He weighs about 125 pounds.He has black hair and brown eyes, law enforcement said. He was wearing a multi-colored shirt, black pants, and black-and-white Vans shoes the last time he was seen.Clervoir may be traveling on a black bicycle.Follow us on social: Facebook | Twitter | InstagramOfficials said this is the eighth time Clervoir has run away from home since March, but he usually returns within a few hours.Deputies are searching the area and working with his parents, the Florida Department of Children and Families, and using their Eagle helicopter in the search.Anyone who sees the child is asked to call 911 or Sgt. Astrel Labbe is at 561-350-9204.Share with us: Upload your photos and videos via uLocal

The FBI has joined the search to help locate a 12-year-old boy missing from Boynton Beach.

A Missing Child Alert was issued Wednesday for Yves Clervoir, who was last seen in the 400 block of NE 11th Avenue.

Stay informed: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News

Clervoir is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, according to law enforcement. He weighs about 125 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes, law enforcement said. He was wearing a multi-colored shirt, black pants, and black-and-white Vans shoes the last time he was seen.

Clervoir may be traveling on a black bicycle.

Follow us on social: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Officials said this is the eighth time Clervoir has run away from home since March, but he usually returns within a few hours.

Deputies are searching the area and working with his parents, the Florida Department of Children and Families, and using their Eagle helicopter in the search.

Anyone who sees the child is asked to call 911 or Sgt. Astrel Labbe is at 561-350-9204.