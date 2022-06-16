For Honor’s Newest Season, Curse of the Scarab, Arrives Today – Xbox Wire

For Honor Year 6 Season 2, Curse of the Scarab, is live on Xbox today. Inspired by Egyptian mythology, the new Season introduces a new Hero Skin for the Raider, a new Battle Pass and Battle Bundle, and the Justice of the Pharaohs event.

The titular curse comes when Bolthorn, in an attempt to save his people, misuses stolen relics and unleashes a curse upon Heathmoor. As a result, the Season’s maps will feature environmental changes that reflect the severity of the curse. A three-part story, “Sands of Ruin,” will reveal Bolthorn’s motivations, with part one releasing online on June 17. The new seasonal event, Justice of the Pharaohs, is a twist on the classic Dominion mode, and brings lootable weapons, a free event pass, and new orders. The game mode takes place on a cursed-looking Riverfort map from June 16 to July 7.

Curse of the Scarab also introduces a new 100-tier Battle Pass with tons of season-themed rewards, as well as the Battle Bundle, which automatically unlocks the first 25 tiers of the Battle Pass, both of which are purchasable on the Microsoft Store. Finally, the new Hero skin, Bolthorn the Cursed, will be available on June 16.

Heathmoor’s curse may be around for the foreseeable future, but the Justice of the Pharaohs event won’t be. Jump into For Honor now to take advantage of the free event pass. For Honor is also available to play today with Xbox Game Pass.

