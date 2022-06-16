Free Concert! STRAWBERRY FIELDS: The Music of The Beatles! – Queens Gazette

THURSDAY, June 23rd, 7PM

Free Concert! Strawberry Fields: The Music of The Beatles

These four acclaimed musicians – including cast members from the Broadway and touring companies of the hit musical Beatlemania – deliver a unique theatrical experience. Strawberry Fields uses costumes, and vintage instrumentation and amplification, to deliver a truly authentic audio and visual experience, as they take audiences of all ages on a chronological journey through the history and songs of the Fab Four!

See a preview of Strawberry Fields at www.youtube.com/watch?v=55YPThIsqwc

Sponsored by Councilmember Robert Holden

Juniper Valley Park (Juniper Blvd., Lutheran Ave., 71 St, Dry Harbor Rd, Queens, NY 11379). Bring Your Own Chairs. Raindate: 6/27/22, 7pm