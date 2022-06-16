Categories
Business

George Harrison Said Waiting to Perform at the Prince’s Trust Concert Was Like Waiting for the Electric Chair

Between 1982’s Gone Troppo and 1987’s Cloud Nine, George Harrison made very few public appearances and performed only a handful of times, including at the Prince’s Trust Concert on June 5, 1987. George played with Ringo Starr, Eric Clapton, Elton John, Jeff Lynne, and Phil Collins.

Although, there was a reason why George’s performance at the Prince’s Trust Concert was rare. After suffering through The Beatles’ tours and a disastrous 1974 solo American tour, George had become disenchanted with performing. He hated being the guy up front, alone. So, waiting to go on during the charity event was like waiting for the electric chair.

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.