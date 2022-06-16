George Harrison Said Waiting to Perform at the Prince’s Trust Concert Was Like Waiting for the Electric Chair

Between 1982’s Gone Troppo and 1987’s Cloud Nine, George Harrison made very few public appearances and performed only a handful of times, including at the Prince’s Trust Concert on June 5, 1987. George played with Ringo Starr, Eric Clapton, Elton John, Jeff Lynne, and Phil Collins.

Although, there was a reason why George’s performance at the Prince’s Trust Concert was rare. After suffering through The Beatles’ tours and a disastrous 1974 solo American tour, George had become disenchanted with performing. He hated being the guy up front, alone. So, waiting to go on during the charity event was like waiting for the electric chair.

George Harrison at the Prince’s Trust Concert | Dave Hogan/Getty Images

George thought he was being tricked into a Beatles reunion at the Prince’s Trust Concert

Before becoming uneasy about performing, George was uneasy about something else concerning the Prince’s Trust Concert.

George didn’t know Starr was also called to perform. He found out when Ringo called him. According to Rolling Stone, George and Ringo had been contacted without the other knowing about it.

“Ringo phoned me up,” George said, “saying, ‘Somebody’s asked me if I’m doing this Prince’s Trust, and of course, I can’t really do it without playing on it with you.’ I said, ‘Ooo, I don’t know about that.’ I mean, Ringo will always be my friend, but that made me nervous.

“I felt straightaway, somebody’s trying to set this up again.’ This being a Beatles reunion. “You know, it’s one thing going on as me. But if I’m going on as the Beatles, I want to be able to have some sort of control over it.”

In 1979, George told Rolling Stone, “The pressure, you know, of the people expecting you to do something. It’s a wonder we didn’t all go bananas really because I mean just say for that instance that Prince’s Trust. It was bad enough me and then Ringo.

“If you imagine Paul there as well, people are gonna-they’re expecting to hear you know whatever, I don’t know what they’re expecting to hear, but we could never deliver that, can’t deliver the goods.”

George agreed to perform at the Prince’s Trust Concert despite feeling like he was being tricked into a Beatles reunion.