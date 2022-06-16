Girls tennis graduates four pillars of its young program

(June 16, 2022) As the girls tennis team wraps up the season last week, it said goodbye to the program’s first graduating class of athletes who joined the team as middle-schoolers and played all the way through their senior year.

Emily Dussault and Abbey Boylan joined the team when they were students at Cyrus Peirce Middle School. Following the 2020 season that was lost due to COVID-19, they were joined by Sarah Hanlon and Haley Ray. All graduate this weekend.

“Those four I think have inspired girls tennis for the island more than they know because of the enthusiasm they brought to the game and they brought through word of mouth into the school about how fun the program is,” coach Luke Thornewill said. “They should be commended for being real leaders and pioneering our little island tennis team.”

Boylan joined the program as a seventh-grader when it was just a club team and Dussault joined the following year as an eighth-grader. The two of them grew up playing together at Great Harbor Yacht Club.

“It started with them and they saw it all the way through and I think they were really inspirational for a lot of their peers,” Thornewill said. “I think honestly it’s on the strength of those two that a lot of the JV girls got inspired to play.”

Boylan occupied the first singles spot for much of her high school career. Thornewill said on the program’s very first day of existence five years ago snow was falling but Boylan was on the court practicing.

“She has probably the best training as a tennis player goes and is just a pleasure to watch on the tennis court in terms of her style and grace and strokes,” he said.

Dussault took over the first singles spot for much of the past season and has been a two-year captain. Thornewill said she has been the second-most winning player for the program over the past two seasons.

“A lot of the kids have always looked up to her for her tenacity on the court and her unwillingness to give up. She accomplished many upsets because of that,” he said.

Dussault said she’s seen a huge development in the program over the past two seasons thanks to Thornewill and the rest of the coaching staff.

“It’s definitely a lot better with our coaches stepping up,” Dussault said. “Last year we didn’t even have a coach until like two weeks before the season started but now we have all of these wonderful coaches and they’re really helping us improve and we definitely all improved a lot.” Boylan said she expects that improvement to continue as the program builds off the contributions of the senior class.

“We’ve all really grown a lot. A lot of the young girls are getting really, really good and I know once me, Emily, Sarah and Haley leave they’re all going to grow even more,” she said.

Hanlon and Ray joined the team as juniors but have been equally important to the team’s success this year.

Hanlon spent parts of the season as a singles player and part at doubles, something Thornewill said takes different skill sets.

“I know (Hanlon) hadn’t played singles before but she’s one of those people that when she puts her mind to something she sort of figures it out and digs in,” he said. “She’s been very versatile this year and been very valuable from the standpoint of a singles player and a doubles player.”

Ray was part of a very successful doubles pairing with Joan Harris that Thornewill said has racked up the most wins of any of the five positions on the team over the past two seasons.

“Haley is such a positive character out there on the court. She’s just exuberant and she wears her emotions on her sleeves,” Thornewill said.

The future is bright for the girls tennis program, in no small part due to the contributions of its four seniors, Thornewill said.

“The three coaches together are very appreciative of all the effort they’ve put in over the last few years,” he said. “We just think they are really wonderful people and we’re going to miss them. They sort of made the path for others to follow in their footsteps and we’re really appreciative about that.”