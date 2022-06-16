Got a Prime account? Amazon just announced the update you’ve been waiting to hear

Just last month, Amazon teased that it was bringing back its Prime Day sale. Now the online retailer has announced an update which confirms exactly when this deals bonanza will be taking place. If you have a Prime account then you might want to log into Amazon’s store on July 12 and 13 as that’s when the firm will slash prices across a range of products and services.
Prime Day always sees huge discounts across a range of devices with Amazon’s own-brand gadgets such as the Echo, Fire TV Stick and Fire Tablets getting the biggest cuts.
In fact, Amazon has already revealed that its smart speakers, tablets and Ring Home Security devices will be discounted by as much as 60 percent.
Other deals that have been announced early include the option to try Amazin Music for free with this deal lasting for four months.
There will also be 60 percent off movies and TV shows to rent or buy through Prime Video including Spider-Man: No Way Home, Last Night in Soho, 9-1-1: Season 4 and Yellowstone: Season 2.
Finally. Prime members will be able to download over 30 free games from Prime Gaming like Mass Effect Legendary Edition, which includes the award-winning Mass Effect trilogy, and GRID Legends, Need for Speed Heat, and Star Wars Jedi Academy.
“Our Prime members across the UK will find the widest selection and best deals yet this Prime Day,” said John Boumphrey, UK Country Manager of Amazon. “From thousands of local British small businesses our members love, to the national brands and popular products they trust, Prime Day will help people save money, have fun, and also shop small. But that’s not all – don’t forget, Amazon donates to the charity of each customers’ choice when they shop with AmazonSmile.”
If you haven’t got Prime then you can sign up now with prices starting from £7.99 per month or £79 for the year.
Membership includes free delivery on a swathe of products along with access to movies and music via Prime Music and Prime Video.
