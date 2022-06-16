Harriet Dart opens on battling toxic relationship, reveals reason for 2022 success

British tennis player Harriet Dart, 25, reveals she is now much happier in life and that is one of the main reasons why she has been playing some of her best tennis in 2022. Last year, Dart wasn’t particularly happy as she was in a toxic relationship and it was negatively affecting her performance on the court.

This year, Dart is in a happy relationship and overall she is doing much better compared to last year. In March, Dart reached her maiden WTA1000 round-of-16 in Indian Wells. In the desert, Dart made the last-16 as a qualifier.

Following her Indian Wells run, Dart broke into the top-100 for the first time in her career and achieved a career-high ranking of No. 99 in the world.

Dart: Now i’m happier and it is positively affecting my career

“I went through a really bad personal time that was not a fun time in my life last year and I really had to work on a lot of things,” Dart said.

“I’m a lot happier now, I have a nice boyfriend now, which is nice. I went through a bad relationship, it was very toxic, and I do believe, if you’re happier off the court, you’re happier on the court.

It’s like any job, if you bring things from home into the workplace, it’s very challenging. I definitely feel like I belong a lot more. In previous years I’ve had some good results, but I’ve lost some pretty close matches.

To be able to come through a close match last week against a good player like Camila Giorgi, especially when she’s had some good results on grass. It’s not just about doing well here, it’s about doing well the whole year.

I feel like I’ve made steps in that way”. Dart kicked off her grass season last week in Nottingham, where she reached the quarterfinal.