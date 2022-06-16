High cholesterol: A certain feeling may indicate the arteries to your heart are damaged

The NHS says: “Lowering your cholesterol can help lower your risk of having a heart attack or stroke.”

The NHS says: “Eating a healthy, balanced diet is an important part of maintaining good health, and can help you feel your best.

“This means eating a wide variety of foods in the right proportions, and consuming the right amount of food and drink to achieve and maintain a healthy body weight.”

It says: “Most people in the UK eat and drink too many calories, too much saturated fat, sugar and salt, and not enough fruit, vegetables, oily fish or fibre.”