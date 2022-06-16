Hospital To Be On Metaverse | Hyderabad News – Times of India

Hyderabad: With city-based Yashoda Hospitals acquiring land on Decentraland- a popular metaverse platform- patients in the future could be offered healthcare services by the hospital on metaverse.

The hospital is the first in the country to announce its entry into metaverse.

The hospital authorities will be building an entire hospital on metaverse and this will allow patients to have a virtual consultation without revealing their identity. “A consultation for psychological illnesses can be an example where a person actually gets the feeling of a clinic without having to go to the hospital,” said Dr Abhinav Gorukanti , director, Yashoda Hospitals.

