How did Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton meet? Relationship explored as MCU star confirms engagement

English actor Tom Hiddleston has announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Zawe Ashton. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, published on June 14, the 41-year-old star revealed that he was “very happy” with this chapter of his life. Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton first crossed paths while co-starring in a 2019 play, titled Betrayal. Ever since then, the duo have kept their relationship away from the spotlight. A whole portion of my Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton heart is dedicated to looking at old pics of them and thinking about how they’re def already in love (especially the dancing one) A whole portion of my Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton heart is dedicated to looking at old pics of them and thinking about how they’re def already in love (especially the dancing one) https://t.co/eBIUWaLiyq

After more than two years of dating, Hiddleston and Ashton appeared to announce their romance as they posed together at the 2021 Tony Awards, where they captured selfies on the red carpet with their Betrayal co-star Charlie Cox.

Also Read

Article Continues below

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are engaged. Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are engaged. 💍 https://t.co/ic04Z7L0xM

The pair held hands on the red carpet when they attended the BAFTAs together in March, 2022, marking one of the first occasions where they were this open about their romance.