How to sleep in the heat: Expert warns of pyjama mistake to avoid it could make you hot

Wilson explained the reason why lukewarm water is recommended is because the ice cold feeling of ice cold water “will shock your body, making it feel more active and more than likely prolonging the process of getting sleep”.

As well as avoiding putting pyjamas in the fridge or freezer, other tips for how to get to sleep this summer come courtesy of sleep expert Alison Jones.

She suggests several ways for people to sleep in the heat.

These include keeping the feet and head cool; speaking to Express.co.uk, she said: “By keeping these key areas cooler, and away from the heat of the covers, it will help lower core temperature.”