How to watch The Terminal List $20,000 Warzone tournament: Stream, schedule, teams

Activision is hosting a $20,000 Call of Duty Warzone Rebirth Island Invitational tournament in Australia and New Zealand — as You Know Media is producing its first official esports tournament, in collaboration with Amazon Prime Video.

The event will be on July 2 in The Chiefs Esports’ new gaming house in Australia. 10 teams will compete for a total prize pool of $20,000 AUD. Competitors are still to be announced, but the event will feature iconic Australian and New Zealand players, commentators, and special guests.

The tournament is sponsored by the new TV series ‘The Terminal List’ which stars Chris Pratt as Navy SEAL James Reece and premieres July 2 on Prime Video. Pratt is unlike what we’ve seen before: a highly skilled operative who has everything to kill for, whilst on the hunt for the truth after his platoon is ambushed on a convert mission.

Here’s all the information you need including the bracket, stream, schedule, and the teams competing.

The Terminal List Warzone tournament stream and schedule

Sponsored by The Terminal List on Prime Video, the You Know Media tournament will be streamed from the official Call of Duty Twitch channel on Saturday, July 2, and should last the duration of the day.

Start times have not yet been confirmed, though as it is an Australia and New Zealand-based tournament, you should adjust your alarms accordingly.

The Terminal List tournament teams

The full list of teams at the tournament has not yet been confirmed, but the 10-team invitational showdown promises to feature the best Call of Duty talent from across Australia and New Zealand, alongside some special guests.

The Terminal List tournament viewer rewards

Viewers who tune into the tournament will also be able to earn rewards for their time spent watching.

If you’re an Amazon Prime Video subscriber, all you have to do is link your accounts and you’ll be eligible to earn in-game rewards when you tune in. If you’re not already signed up, Amazon Prime is currently offering a free trial for new subscribers.

In the meantime, you can check out the full trailer for The Terminal List featuring Chris Pratt here:

Be sure to tune in and catch all the action on Saturday, July 2, and earn yourself some Warzone rewards while watching the best players in Australia and New Zealand go head-to-head.