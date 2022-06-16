ID@Xbox Summer Game Fest Demo Event Heading Your Way – Xbox Wire

It’s summer time and we’ve got another scorching hot line-up of game demos ready just for you! This will be our third [email protected] Summer Game Fest Demo event as part of Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest promotion. Starting June 21st and running through June 27th, you’ll be able to play over 30 demos of upcoming unreleased games for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One!

A few things to keep in mind:

These demos will only be up on the Xbox Dashboard for a week. Some might be re-published to the Demo channel later, but many will simply disappear at the end of the week, so check them out while you can.

The developers would love to hear what you think. Hit them up on social media or through their websites. If you like the game – tell them! If you have constructive criticism, they would love to hear that too.

These “game demos” are not the norm. Typically, the demos you see in our Demo channel are created after the game is completed (or nearly completed) and represents an almost final to final version. Think of these as akin to “show floor demos” and not necessarily indicative of the final product. What that means is that you’ll get to experience these games early – some way early – which is awesome since you’ll have the chance to provide your feedback! You should also note that these games will continue to evolve and be polished as they near release.

We’ll announce the full list closer to June 21st, but here are some titles you’ll want to keep in mind:

Batora: Lost Haven

The physical and mental powers of a naive and reckless girl who lost everything are the only weapons to save the Earth from oblivion. Jump on a journey across colorful and mesmerizing planets in this fast-paced adventure where your conscience will carry the weight of your decisions.

Broken Pieces

Broken Pieces is a psychological thriller taking place in a French coastal village somehow outside the flow of time. Solve the mysteries by putting the pieces of the story back together by figuring out the enigma behind this mystical place.

Severed Steel

A stylish single-player FPS featuring a fluid stunt system, destructible voxel environments, loads of bullet time, a unique one-armed protagonist, and a dark electronic soundtrack.

Tinykin

Catch hundreds of tinykin and use their unique powers to bring Milo back to his home planet and back to normal size!

There will be so many unique games to discover and enjoy! When you get the chance to check it out, we’d love to hear what you think. Connect with us on Twitter, Instagram, Discord, Twitch, and YouTube. Stay tuned to Xbox Wire to learn more about what Team Xbox has planned and as always, have an amazing summer of gaming!