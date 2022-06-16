Jackie Sue Petersen Obituary (2022)

Jackie Sue Kinder Petersen, age 64, of Fairfax Station, Virginia, formerly of Morehead, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022, at her home after an extended illness.

Born May 3, 1958, in Morehead, she was the daughter of the late Denver Douglas Kinder and Myrtle Irene Wilson Kinder. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Steve Michael Kinder on March 1, 2016, and Joseph Allen “Joe” Kinder on October 17, 2018; and a niece, Tiara Jo Ann Kinder Combs on April 17, 2020.

Jackie is survived by her husband, John E. Petersen, also of Fairfax Station; her stepchildren, Sonya Petersen Harley (Sheldon) of Lorton, Virginia, Tina Petersen Allagh (Anil) of Fairfax, Virginia, and step grandchildren, Ryan and Sara Allagh, as well as her only nephew, Michael Douglas Kinder and wife Jaime of Morehead. She also leaves behind an aunt and uncle, cousins, and friends.

Jackie graduated from Rowan County High School and received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in French and History from Morehead State University, a Master of Library Science from Indiana University, a Master of Science in Applied Information Technology with a Concentration in Cybersecurity and a Graduate Certificate in Cybersecurity, both from George Mason University. She was an experienced librarian with a demonstrated history of working in higher education at the University of South Carolina (Columbia, SC), University of the South (Sewanee, TN), Kentucky Virtual Library, Marymount University (Arlington, VA), ECPI University (Manassas, VA), and George Mason University (Fairfax, VA) since 2006.

Jackie was an active member of numerous organizations including American Library Association, Virginia Library Association, Library in Digital Environment, Daughters of the American Revolution, National Genealogical Society, Virginia Genealogical Society and Fairfax Genealogical Society.

Jackie’s favorite hobby was researching her family’s genealogy and assisting anyone interested in learning about genealogy and family history. She also enjoyed reading, tea parties, needlepoint, her beautiful flower gardens, and her dog Castle as well as her cats Co Co and Tigger. Jackie was a kind and loving lady who took pride in her family and friends, by taking many photos for everyone to enjoy-whether you wanted your picture taken or not. Jackie loved her family and would often send care packages of photos she had accumulated over the years to family and friends. She was greatly loved and will be sadly missed.

Funeral services will be conducted 5 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Northcutt & Son Home for Funerals Memorial Chapel with Pastor Joe Planck and Brother Jared DeAtley officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers: Tony Kinder, Ian Kinder, Derrick Kinder, Garrett Kinder, Bruce Adkins, JC Stamper, and Kellen Fouch. Honorary pallbearers: John Maxey and John Stamper.

Visitation will be 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Northcutt & Son Home for Funerals, 400 Fraley Drive, Morehead, KY 40351.

