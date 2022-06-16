Jenifer L. Gandee Barker, 45, of Spencer, WV, passed away at her home on June 14, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Jenifer was born Oct. 5, 1976, in Spencer, WV, and is the daughter of Hazel Cottrell Gandee of Spencer and the late Olen Gandee, Jr.

Jenifer is survived by her mother, Hazel Gandee; loving husband of 21 years, Scott Barker of Spencer; son, Timothy Barker of Spencer; brothers, David (Carolyn) Gandee of Clarksburg, WV; Mike (Lisa) Gandee and Jim (Tina) Gandee both of Spencer; and an extended family of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews that she loved dearly.

Jenifer graduated from Roane County High School in 1994, she studied marketing at WVU and WVU-P graduating class of 1994. Jenifer was a lifelong Christian and kept her faith with God always. She had worked multiple years at Building Blocks Childcare in Spencer, until she was no longer able to do so. Jenifer loved spending time with family around the holidays and had quite the nutcracker collection. Her hobbies included cooking, crafting, camping, genealogy, gardening, music, her shiatsu “Peanut,” and doing so much more. She enjoyed filling the Blessing Boxes around Spencer for others. Jenifer was outgoing and had a wonderful personality and loved being around people and caring for children.

In honoring her wishes she will be cremated and returned to her family. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask donations be made in Jenifer’s memory to the American Cancer Society in hope that one day a cure may be found.

The family would like to thank all of those in the community who showed and gave support to her over the last few years. Including family, friends, doctors and healthcare providers that shared support, love, thoughts and prayers it meant so much to her, thank you.

Sis, may the Lord open his arms and hold you to his bosom, may he take away your pain and give you peace, may he show you the love that you showed to so many, may he guard you and keep you safe and watch over you till one day we’ll be together again.

And as Jenifer would say, “Be blessed and be a blessing.”

Arrangements provided by Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer, WV. There will be no services at this time. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.taylorvandalefuneralhome.com.