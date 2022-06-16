Library Genealogy Department hosting workshop

The Hopkinsville Christian County Public Library Genealogy Department is hosting a continuation of the Awaken Your Ancestors series with a course on completing a “Family Group Sheet” on Thursday, June 16 from 5-6 p.m. in the library community room.
A Family Group Sheet identifies the who’s who of your family tree. It leads the participant back to original sources for an “ah ha” moment when they may have hit a brick wall. The finished Family Group Sheet becomes a mini-biography of your ancestry.
This class will give pointers on how to complete a Family Group Sheet with critical data, complete the parents and children’s section, add locations and acceptable abbreviations. It helps verify names and ages quickly. It promotes family unit storage together, instead of by surname and it brings back memories and precious family stories.
This course will be led by HCCPL Genealogy Librarian, Becky Quinten. Becky has a master’s degree in library science with special training in genealogy research and over 40 years of genealogy research experience. Whether you are just starting your family history journey or are a seasoned genealogist, this course will be beneficial to your research.
“When searching for your ancestors they cause you many groans, they moved from place to place, didn’t leave wills, avoided the U.S. Census man, and married where a courthouse burned… It’s all about Chasing Your Family Tale,” Quinten said in a press release.
The HCCPL Genealogy Department has a digital collection of Kentucky New Era obituaries from 1866, includes 28 states, is international in scope, and hosts a huge collection of family histories. Ancestry is accessible free at the library.
The Genealogy Collection was established by a perpetual trust in memory of Joe McCarroll by his brothers William and Charles McCarroll. The McCarroll brothers were passionate about preserving the history of the Pennyrile and the legacy of its families.
“We are so grateful for their continued support,” Quinten said.
