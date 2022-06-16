Marco Rubio Calls on Merrick Garland, DHS to Push Interpol to Arrest, Extradite Maduro – Florida Daily

This week, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and U.S. Department of Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas, requesting they direct the U.S. National Central Bureau, the agency responsible for U.S. cooperation with Interpol, to immediately submit a request to publish a red notice for the provisional arrest and extradition of narco-dictator Nicolás Maduro.

Maduro is currently traveling to countries that are members of Interpol.

The letter is below.

Dear Attorney General Garland and Secretary Mayorkas:

I write to request that you direct the U.S. National Central Bureau to immediately submit a request to Interpol’s Secretary General to publish a red notice for the provisional arrest of Nicolás Maduro Moros, the former President of Venezuela. As you know, Maduro is a criminal accused of partnering with terrorist organizations to use illegal drugs as weapons against the United States. In the interest of U.S. national security and regional stability, Maduro must stand trial for his crimes against the Venezuelan people.

On March 26, 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice charged Nicolás Maduro and 14 of his associates with narco-terrorism, corruption, drug trafficking, and other criminal charges. These charges were founded on the regime’s long history of embezzling the national resources and wealth that rightfully belong to the Venezuelan people, support for international terrorist organizations like the Army of National Liberation, and support for a decades long policy of flooding the United States with cocaine and other illegal drugs. To this day, Maduro still leverages his control over the machinery of the Venezuelan state to maintain his criminal empire. He uses his claim to be Venezuela’s head of state to enjoy the diplomatic privileges afforded to that office, despite the United States and other nations clear determination that his “victory” in the 2019 elections was illegitimate. Our country rightfully recognizes National Assembly President Juan Guaidó as the Interim President of Venezuela.

To date, Maduro has yet to stand trial to face justice for his crimes against the American and Venezuelan people. Maduro apparently feels secure enough to travel abroad to garner support from other autocrats for his regime. He is currently embarking on a tour of African and Asian countries, all of whom are Interpol members. The United States should pursue all options available to ensure that international fugitives, like former President Maduro, stand trial. Unlike red notice requests submitted by the People’s Republic of China, the Russian Federation, and the Republic of Turkey, red notice requests submitted by the United States are grounded in fact and always guarantee the full right to a fair trial – we expect a red notice request for Maduro to be no different.

The United States has been at the forefront in the global fight against the scourge of international narcotics trafficking and transnational terrorism. Our adversaries in that fight should have no reason to doubt our resolve. I stand ready to support your efforts to bring Maduro and his criminal associates to stand trial in the United States.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.