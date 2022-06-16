Mary Elizabeth Hopper Obituary (2022)

Mary Elizabeth (Youtsey) Hopper passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 7, 2022, at the age of 97 years. For the last five years, Mary resided at the home of her eldest daughter in Cambridge, Vermont, due to her advanced age and declining health.

Born on January 4, 1925 in Brandt, Ohio, she was the fourth child born to George R. and Clara Mae (Kuhnle) Youtsey. Mary graduated from Northridge High School in Dayton, Ohio, with honors, during WWII. Immediately after graduation, she worked as a secretary for the Royal Canadian Air Force for the duration of the War (she was always very proud of that endeavor).

After the War, there were more than enough hard knocks for Mary, until she finally met and married her champion and soul mate. On March 9, 1956, Mary wed James (Jim) H. Hopper in Dayton, Ohio, and the beginning of a rejuvenated and beautiful life began. Together they danced and danced some more, raised children and pets, relocated to Enfield, Connecticut where they lived for more than 15 years, took a vacation of a lifetime to ride bicycles for weeks across the wine country in Europe, and built a business. Eventually, they followed their hearts and relocated again, business and all, to Cape Cod. By 1985, they had completed the construction of their dream home in Brewster, Massachusetts, where Mary continued to live until the spring of 2017. The dream house gave her the perfect venue to pursue her interests in weaving, sewing, gourmet cooking, entertaining, gardening, genealogy, reading, and she could play her LPs as loud as she wanted! She truly had a zest for and lived a full and interesting life.

Mary is survived by her three children, their spouses, a grandson, as well as several nieces and nephews: daughter Sharon R. and her husband Donald R. Thompson of Cambridge, Vermont; daughter Victoria G. and her husband William H. Oliver, Jr. of Somers, Connecticut; son Gary L. and his wife Carol (LaCross) Hopper of Jeffersonville, Vermont, and grandson Daniel W. Oliver of Austin, Texas. Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, James H. Hopper, her parents George R. and Clara Mae Youtsey, and her siblings Ralph O. Youtsey, Marguerite E. Nowotny, and Carl E. (Eddie) Youtsey.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to all who made it possible for Mary to spend her final years in a home environment, especially Cambridge Rescue Squad, Inc. and everyone at Bayada Hospice.

A memorial service for Mary will be held in Brewster, Massachusetts which will be announced later this year. If you wish to consider making a charitable contribution in Mary’s memory, may we suggest the Cambridge Rescue Squad, Inc., Brewster Fire/Rescue, Alzheimer’s Association, or the National Audubon Society. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.

Published by Legacy on Jun. 16, 2022.