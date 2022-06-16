New Melissa McCarthy Series Debuts on Netflix Top 10

Despite there being very little advertising or fanfare about it, Netflix actually debuted a brand new original series starring Melissa McCarthy this week. God’ Favorite Idiot, an eight-episode comedy series, was released on Netflix in its entirety on Wednesday morning. Even though there wasn’t a lot of conversation about God’s Favorite Idiot, a new project with McCarthy in the lead role is always going to garner a decent amount of attention. The Netflix Top 10 certainly reflects that.
Thursday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV list shows God’s Favorite Idiot making some waves in its first day on the service. The daily rankings have the series as the fourth-most popular show on the whole site, passing by the likes of Peaky Blinders, The Lincoln Lawyer, and Ozark.
McCarthy stars in God’s Favorite Idiot alongside husband and collaborator Ben Falcone, who also created the series. The story follows an unexpected person chosen to fight in the ultimate battle of good vs. evil.
You can check out a full rundown of Thursday’s Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list below!
1. Stranger Things
“When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one strange little girl.”
2. All American
“Culture clashes and brewing rivalries test a teen football player from South Los Angeles when he’s recruited to the Beverly Hills High School team.”
3. First Kill
“Falling in love is tricky for teens Juliette and Calliope: One’s a vampire, the other’s a vampire hunter – and both are ready to make their first kill.”
4. God’s Favorite Idiot
“Sweet Clark seems like the last person God would tap to fight evil. He’ll need his office crush and good pals to help spread the word and save the world.”
5. Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey
“This docuseries examines the rise of Warren Jeffs in the Fundamentalist Church of Christ of Latter-day Saints and his shocking criminal case.”
6. Peaky Blinders
“A notorious gang in 1919 Birmingham, England, is led by the fierce Tommy Shelby, a crime boss set on moving up in the world no matter the cost.”
7. Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies & the Internet
“Conspiracy. Fraud. Violence. Murder. What starts out virtual can get real all too quickly — and when the web is worldwide, so are the consequences.”
8. The Lincoln Lawyer
“Sidelined after an accident, hotshot Los Angeles lawyer Mickey Haller restarts his career – and his trademark Lincoln – when he takes on a murder case.”
9. Ozark
“A financial advisor drags his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he must launder $500 million in five years to appease drug boss.”
10. Intimacy
“A rising politician’s career is threatened when a surreptitiously recorded video of her sex life is leaked to the public.”
Source link