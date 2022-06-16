Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA’s Pets of the Week: Pumpkin and Maple – Everything South City

South San Francisco, CA June 16, 2022 Submitted by Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA

Even though we are on the cusp of the official start day of Summer, we’re coming at you with Autumn feels. Meet bonded feline pair Pumpkin and Maple. Despite their autumnal inspired monikers, Pumpkin and Maple are purrfect all year round. These best friends must be adopted together. Pumpkin is a one-year-old neutered male Orange Tabby and Maple is a one-year-old spayed female Torbie. Maple has an orange-colored stripe that runs along her face making her and Pumpkin adorably color-coordinated. This cat duo is outgoing, affectionate and playful. Pumpkin and Maple are guaranteed to bring some jubilance into your life. Ready to enjoy Autumn all year long? Ask for Pumpkin and Maple ID#’s A879889 & A895694.

Please call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Pumpkin and Maple. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.