Pensioner lets rip at Rishi for failing her – and even provides four ways to fix crisis

Included in the measures was a £300 payment to the eight million pensioners also receiving the winter fuel payment.

The Chancellor’s costs policies are to be partly funded by a temporary 25 percent levy on fossil fuel producers’ profits, which are enjoying massive returns due to the soaring prices.

Today (Thursday), the Bank of England raised interest rates once again, from one percent to 1.25 percent, after dropping them to a historic low during the pandemic.

It is one mechanism by which inflation can be reined in, as it increases the cost of borrowing – encouraging people to spend less and save more.