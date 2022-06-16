Putin mortified as UK ‘highly likely’ to send hundreds more troops to NATO task force





Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said that while some will be sent to the Baltic state to help deter Russia, others will remain based in the UK. He added that the alliance has been considering bolstering the Enhanced Forward Presence unit, a network of military alliances across NATO’s eastern border. A final decision looks set to be made by the time of the NATO summit in Spain at the end of this month.

Britain is currently leading the way in the Enhanced Presence Unit, with two battlegroups of close to 1,000 personnel each. According to Sky News security and defence editor Deborah Haynes on Twitter, adding a third battlegroup will turn it into a full brigade. Mr Wallace said: "It is highly likely that come Madrid we will seek to allocate a brigade to those two battlegroups.

Extra ships, planes and troops have also been sent to support defence efforts from the Black Sea up to the Baltic. NATO began building up their military facilities in the east in response to Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014. Allied states voted to enhance NATO’s forward presence at the Warsaw 2016 NATO summit and multinational battlegroups in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland were established in 2017. Following the invasion of Ukraine in February, extra battlegroups were set up in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia.