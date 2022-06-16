Putin setback as Scholz steps up bid to enter Ukraine and Moldova into the EU

Chancellor Scholz made the case for granting Ukraine and its small neighbouring republic Moldova the status of EU accession candidates during a visit to Kyiv on Thursday.

Speaking in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, the SPD politician said: “Germany is in favour of a positive decision in favour of Ukraine. This also applies to the Republic of Moldova.”

He added: “Ukraine belongs to the European family.”

Chancellor Scholz arrived in Kyiv on Thursday on a joint trip with France’s President Emmanuel Macron and Italy’s prime minister Mario Draghi to show support for Ukraine as it battles Russia’s advances in the east of the country.

Both Chancellor Scholz and President Macron are pushing for Ukraine and Moldova to be recognised as candidates for EU membership.

Speaking at a press conference after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the two leaders voiced their support for granting EU candidate status.

President Macron said: “We support Ukraine’s accession status to the European Union in any case.”

The European Commission is expected to recommend formal candidate status for Ukraine and Moldova on Friday.

However, the final decision on whether to allow the pairs’ EU bid to move forward must be unanimous among all 27 member states, who are due to gather for a European Council summit in Brussels next week.

Ukraine’s President Zelensky officially applied for the country to join the EU just four days after Russian forces invaded the country on February 24.

Speaking on February 28, he asked the EU to “urgently admit Ukraine using a new procedure…our goal is to be with all Europeans and, to be equal to them. I am sure we deserve it. I am sure it is possible.”

Four months on, the bloc remains divided over the question of Ukraine’s accession.

Most eastern EU countries such as Poland and the Baltics strongly support granting Ukraine candidate status, with some also suggesting the country’s bid should be fast-tracked in light of Russia’s growing offensive.

Other EU governments have voiced their support for granting candidate status but have raised concerns that Ukraine is a long way from meeting certain criteria that would allow it to join, and some have suggested it wouldn’t be possible until after the country is at peace.

