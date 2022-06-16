Qiagen selects TCS to migrate workloads to Microsoft Azure Cloud – InfotechLead

Qiagen, a provider of Sample to Insights solutions in life sciences and molecular diagnostics, has selected Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to migrate workloads from its data center to Microsoft Azure Cloud.



TCS has been working with Qiagen since 2012, managing IT services and digital transformation. TCS currently partners with over 100 leading German corporations in their growth and transformation journeys, including 23 of the stock index DAX40.

Qiagen partnered with TCS for its contextual knowledge of the company’s infrastructure, applications, and systems, experience in the life sciences industry as well as its technology expertise.

TCS’ team of cloud solution experts will work with QIAGEN to design, implement and manage a cloud-first model. The new digital core will help improve internal and external collaboration, enabling greater innovation, and enhanced customer experience. It will improve operational agility and resilience, drive efficiency, reduce QIAGEN’s carbon footprint and support its journey to net zero.

“Qiagen has started its cloud transformation journey with the firm belief that cloud computing can be a key enabler of future business growth. A strong digital core will help Qiagen to deliver innovation in a faster, more cost-efficient and secure way,” said Josefine Danneberg, Senior Director, Head of Cloud Center of Excellence, Qiagen.

“The new digital core will support better business outcomes, greater sustainability, and drive innovation for Qiagen’s customers in life sciences and molecular diagnostics,” said Vikas Jain, Global Head, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Enterprise Growth Group, TCS.