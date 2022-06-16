Returns At ABO-Group Environment (EBR:ABO) Are On The Way Up

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it’s a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at ABO-Group Environment (EBR:ABO) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren’t sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for ABO-Group Environment, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

0.082 = €2.8m ÷ (€66m – €32m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

So, ABO-Group Environment has an ROCE of 8.2%. On its own, that’s a low figure but it’s around the 10% average generated by the Commercial Services industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for ABO-Group Environment’s ROCE against it’s prior returns. If you’re interested in investigating ABO-Group Environment’s past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

We’re glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 8.2%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it’s worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 95%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that’s why we’re impressed.

On a separate but related note, it’s important to know that ABO-Group Environment has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 48%, which we’d consider pretty high. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we’d like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, ABO-Group Environment has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 77% return over the last five years. In light of that, we think it’s worth looking further into this stock because if ABO-Group Environment can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

