Categories
Celebrities

Sarah Catherine Hook And Imani Lewis From “First Kill” Might Be The Best Costars Around, And Here’s The Proof


Y’all, ever since I watched all of First Kill, I’ve been dying — and I mean, DYING — to talk about it! The show has everything: vampires, an enemies-to-lovers romance, LGBTQ representation, hot moms, hilarious one-liners about eating moms, and so much more.

So to celebrate my new Netflix obsession, we had Sarah Catherine Hook and Imani Lewis, aka Juliette Fairmont and Calliope Burns, take our costar test to find out how well they really know each other.

And seriously, I think this might be one of the best costar duos around. Their chemistry onscreen is flawless, and offscreen, they are genuinely best friends.

Like, without skipping a beat, they knew each other’s birthday, favorite snack, and more.

And they even got the “Which actor do they want to work with in the future?” question correct, and, honestly, I think they might be the first costars to get that question right.


BuzzFeed

I would love this to happen for both of them, universe.

Basically, now I am absolutely obsessed with how close these two are behind the scenes AND their chemistry on First Kill.

Looking for more ways to get involved? Check out all of BuzzFeed’s posts celebrating Pride 2022.





Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.