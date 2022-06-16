Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wows in New Dance Video to Doja Cat’s Single Vegas

Daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie shows off her dancing prowess

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt knows how to move!

The daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie strutted her stuff in a new YouTube video from the famed Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, California. Shiloh was seen expertly dancing to Doja Cat‘s new single “Vegas” from the “Elvis” soundtrack and showed off her choreography from a class taught by Hamilton Evans.

The 16-year-old takes center stage wearing a The Beatles t-shirt and Vans sneakers alongside two other dancers around the 2:40 mark.

Last week in an interview with Us Weekly, a source told the publication that her parents were “very proud” of her dancing endeavors.

“They’d have no issue if she wants to turn pro, but they’re not pushing it on her by any means,” they continued. “Shiloh loves dancing, she’s seriously talented and has been going to these classes for a few years now.”