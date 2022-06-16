Sophie Wessex turns heads in £1,250 aquamarine necklace & £4k multicoloured dress at Ascot

Sophie Wessex, 57, looks absolutely radiant today in a floral dress that featured all the colours of the rainbow. Very aptly dressed for summer and Pride month, the Countess of Wessex paired her colourful dress with a tall pink hat. She also wore an aquamarine pendant necklace which looked striking on Sophie.

Sophie attended with other royals today such as Princess Anne and Zara Tindall.

The royal has been a constant attendee at Royal Ascot every day so far.

The Countess of Wessex’s dress was a full length red, blue, yellow, pink and green dress.

It was designed by Suzannah, which is the third day in a row the Countess has chosen a dress from this brand.