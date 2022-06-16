The pop break-ups that made us cry

By Hunter Davies

I never thought it would happen. So corny, so clichéd, so typical of Sixties groups, years pigging it in the horrible van, then shagging in five-star hotels, till suddenly deciding that really they did not like each other/ the manager/the label/ the wallpaper/ life, so let’s split.

I was sure the Beatles would be above all that, being sensible, now in control of themselves. They had long given up touring, which had become a drag, only meeting up to work on the next album. Seemed a perfect arrangement.

They were still developing, each new album had new sounds, new ideas. Paul was bursting with plans. I couldn’t wait for the next thing. Why give up?

If they had to explode, please God