U.S. Embassy Celebrates Achievements of USAID’s Environment Portfolio and Launches New Effort to Combat Climate Change in Cambodia

June 16, 2022. Local communities, the private sector, development partners, and Royal Government of Cambodia representatives attended a gathering celebrating the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Cambodia’s environment portfolio and the launch of USAID Morodok Baitang – a new five-year, $24 million project. Through USAID, the U.S. Government has supported the livelihoods of Cambodians living near the kingdom’s protected areas for over a decade.

The project, implemented by Tetra Tech ARD, will use a market-systems approach to support conservation and sustainable development in Keo Seima in Mondulkiri, Lumphat in Ratanakiri, Siem Pang in Stung Treng, and the Cardamom mountains.

“The United States is committed to tackling the global climate crisis with Cambodian partners,” said U.S. Chargé d’affaires Benjamin Wohlauer. “USAID Morodok Baitang will work closely with local communities, the private sector, and development partners to create job opportunities and climate-smart business models that promote conservation and sustainable economic growth for Cambodia.”

USAID Morodok Baitang will aim to expand carbon credit sales in Keo Seima and the Cardamom Mountains while increasing revenues and employment opportunities for forest-dependent communities. It will support the sustainability of Cambodia’s green forest heritage through developing sustainable and climate-friendly market systems.

Morodok Baitang, which in Khmer language means “Green Heritage,” will work with local communities, non-governmental organizations, and the private sector to help Cambodians adapt to climate change.

“The livelihood initiatives and Ibis Rice activities have provided direct benefits to local communities,” said Mr. Socheat Keo, Executive Director of the Sansom Mlup Prey organization. “It is critical that we continue to preserve and protect the natural resources that these communities rely on so heavily.”

