Vitamin C can boost sun protection expert suggests





On Friday, the UK will see its hottest day of the year. Some areas are expected to exceed 30 degrees. As a result, sunscreen will be crucial so those who do venture out for prolonged periods are protected. Ahead of the peak temperatures, experts say people can boost their protection with vitamin C.

Vitamin C, also referred to as ascorbic acid, plays several important roles. These include protecting cells and keeping them health, maintaining healthy skin, and helping with the healing of wounds. It could also help protect the skin from the sun according to Dr Lauren Hamilton and Dr Miriam Adebibe. Dr Lauren said: “Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant which prevents oxidative damage by binding to the free radicals caused by UV radiation and pollution.” READ MORE: Hair loss: ‘Hair-care’ habits ‘responsible’ for permanent hair loss

Dr Lauren added: “Research has shown when paired, vitamin C boosts protection provided by SPF. “Exposure to UV stimulates melanocytes which manifest through sunspots, freckles, and hyperpigmentation.” While this damage can remain under the skin and resurface later in life, Dr Lauren says “vitamin C is a depigmenting agent…which means it can stop the action of tyrosine, which is key in melanin synthesis, and prevent hyperpigmentation from appearing”. Dr Miriam agreed, citing the importance in not underestimating the potential of vitamin C to help. DON’T MISS

Dr Lauren recommends vitamin C is taken before the SPF is applied. They added: “If you have concerns about sun damage or hyperpigmentation, then consider concentrations of 10 percent to 20 percent but do also to talk to an aesthetic doctor or dermatologist should you be looking for help in finding the right regime.” In this regard Dr Lauren is discussing the direct application of vitamin C in the form of serum. However, the research is unclear whether the same effect can be had if vitamin C is consumed through food.

In common with overdosing on vitamin D, overdosing on vitamin C can have cause some side effects such as stomach pain, diarrhoea, and flatulence. However, these symptoms should stop once someone stops taking vitamin C supplements or reduces their intake. With regard to the sun this Friday, it is recommended to use the right SPF for the conditions. Prolonged exposure to the sun can increase the risk of skin cancer.