Yellowstone Towns Had Big Summer Plans Until Floods Struck

GARDINER, Mont. — The ominous gray clouds have vanished after deluging Yellowstone National Park with floodwaters over the weekend, leaving sunshine and blue skies as the park’s eponymous river and its tributaries recede. The weather would have been perfect for the tens of thousands of tourists who normally kick off their summer vacations this week in the country’s oldest national park.

But the storm has left residents in Yellowstone tourist towns like Gardiner, Mont., suddenly wondering if they can still scratch out a living now that the park’s popular north entrance is closed indefinitely. Days ago, such thoughts were unfathomable, coming off a pandemic boom in nature tourism that saw Yellowstone set a record for visits in 2021.

Lined with fishing guide companies, restaurants, motels and stores that cater to the hundreds of thousands who throng here each summer, the only road between this town and the park headquarters was obliterated by raging floodwaters. The timetable for rebuilding remains unclear; as of now, the National Park Service has said the north entrance will probably remain closed until around Halloween.