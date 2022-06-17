15 Wholesome Behind-The-Scenes Movie Facts That’ll Warm That Ice-Cold Heart Of Yours Right Up

Mara’s mother, Suzie, was in-and-out of hospitals with breast cancer while Mara was filming the movie, and Mara noted how her costars helped her: “Danny and Rhea would take me to the theater to see a play, or to the movies, or to just hang out at their house — things like that that was all usually done when my mother was in the hospital. It really did keep me distracted, and it really did keep me happy.”



Steve Granitz / WireImage

