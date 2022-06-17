5 unique places to stay in Norway | NewsBytes





5 unique places to stay in Norway

Jun 16, 2022, 06:36 pm

Norway is an adventurer’s haven. (Photo credit: birdbox.no)

Norway is a beautiful country surrounded by magnificent mountains, oceans, incredible hiking trails, and world-famous fjords.



This nordic country in northern Europe has gathered an immense reputation for unique stays for tourists.



If you are planning to visit anytime soon, here are a few unique places you must try to stay at, for the sheer joy of the wild.



Enjoy this unique stay in the forest overlooking the mountain range of Blegja and the Førdefjord, in this contemporary birdbox.



Take a swim in the fjord, hike the surrounding mountains, read a good book by the window and listen to the calming sounds of nature.



Tunheimsfjora is close to the Stad ocean which has some of the best surfing spots in Norway.



It is also close to a family farm, where children can cuddle with the animals on the farm.



Tunheimsfjora is the perfect choice for a trip filled with activities like fishing, caving, kayaking, or hiking.



Admire the beautiful surroundings, while you take a relaxing Jacuzzi bath.



Namsen Salmon & Train Experience

Spend the night sleeping in a permanently parked carriage from the 1960s, in the middle of the Namsen river.



There are 10 compartments with two beds in each overlooking the river.



A sanitary carriage is separated from the sleeping carriages by 20 meters.



Besides this incredible lodging option, you can also go fishing, boating, Alpine skiing, hiking, and mushroom picking in the area.



For a once-in-a-lifetime experience, book a stay at the Igloo Hotel and snuggle under reindeer skins.



Northern Norway has many such ice hotels, some of which are under the northern lights.



The Sorrisniva Igloo Hotel is freshly built every winter by a crew of local artists. The detailed ice sculptures will have your jaw drop in amazement.



Try husky sledding, and snowmobiling here.



This is a classic glamping (glamorous camping) experience!



Stay in a see-through glass dome, on the water’s edge in Trøndelag, by the fjord.



All you can hear is the chirping of birds and the soothing sound of water washing over pebbles and rocks.



Enjoy lying on a luxury bed, in a heated dome for a comfortable night in the midst of nature and history.

