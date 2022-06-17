A Closer Look at Bitmap Bureau’s New Title, Final Vendetta – Xbox Wire

Numskull Games is delighted to announce the release of Final Vendetta, the latest title from Bitmap Bureau – the brilliant creators of other epic titles such as Xeno Crisis and Battle Axe. Final Vendetta is a spectacular and action-packed beat ‘em up for one or two players in the vein of classic arcade titles. The hard-hitting game features stunning pixel art and a thumping soundtrack with exclusive tracks from Utah Saints!

The story takes place in London where we find one of our three formidable characters, Claire Sparks. Claire’s younger sister has been kidnapped by the notorious gang “Syndic8”. They have begun to take control of the mean streets of London and are spiralling out of control as the days go by. Unfortunately for the infamous gang, Claire will do whatever it takes to get her sister back and will crush anyone who stands in her way. She teams up with her two friends – retired pro-wrestler Miller T. Williams and Duke Sancho, a streetwise bare-knuckle fighter. Together the three friends must battle their way through the capital on a dangerous journey to save Claire’s sister!

The three protagonists are all playable characters and each one has a lot to bring to the fight. Claire Sparks is a student and a martial arts expert. She will do whatever it takes to protect her sister. Duke Sancho is a quick-witted, bare-knuckle fighter from London, earning his nickname after a brawl in the Duke of Wellington pub. And lastly, Miller T. Williams; a Canadian ex-pro wrestler, controversially removed from competitions for use of excessive force.

The gameplay mechanics are sure to go down well with fans of the genre, giving players a vast array of moves and the ability to block, run, dodge, strike downed opponents, and even perform juggle combos! Each of the characters has a unique feel and move set that the player will have to master on their journey though London.

Another fantastic aspect of Final Vendetta is its thumping retro inspired soundtrack featuring brand new and exclusive tracks from the incredible Utah Saints, Featurecast and Krafty Kuts! The UK is well known for its dance music scene and this electrifying soundtrack compliments all the action Final Vendetta has to offer in a tremendous butt-kicking style.

Final Vendetta key features:

• Hardcore fighting action that pulls no punches.

• Stunningly animated pixel art.

• A thumping dance/techno soundtrack featuring exclusive tracks from Utah Saints and Featurecast.

• 1 or 2 player co-op.

• 3 playable characters with varying fighting styles.

• 6 areas to battle your way through.

• Classic beat-‘em-up gameplay with fresh mechanics.

• 4 exciting game modes – Arcade, Survival, Versus & Boss Rush.

• 3 difficulty settings.

• Several unlockables.

• Dozens of moves and combos to master.

Final Vendetta is available to download now!