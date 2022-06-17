Amazon Leaks ‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II’ Beta Dates

Here’s when the Modern Warfare II beta starts according to an Amazon leak. Credit: Infinity Ward



One of the big pre-order perks for this year’s Call Of Duty entry is, like previous years, early access to the game’s beta.

Modern Warfare II will have a beta sometime this summer, and you can get in on the action early if you pre-order the game (and sometimes I give away early access beta keys to my YouTube followers).

Almost every year we have to wait to hear just when this beta will go live for early access and when it will go live for the public. This also varies by platform. Often, there will be an earlier access period for PlayStation gamers followed by a later access period for Xbox and PC players—though this could change if the Microsoft acquisition of Activision goes through.

Just as frequently, the beta dates are leaked by Activision or one of its partners or by some YouTuber or dataminer. This time, the culprit is Amazon. Gamers noticed the following message when they went to pre-order the game on the online retailer.

Beta leaked on Amazon pre-order message Credit: Amazon



I tried it myself and was able to replicate this same message (this is my screenshot). However, since then the message has been changed. Now, the date reads October, 28th 2022—the game’s release date.

I can see why the actual beta start-date was listed, however. Once the beta is over, the pre-order obviously won’t grant you access to it. If you pre-order on October 25th, you won’t gain access to the beta. Still, it’s a dead giveaway.

Then again, this could also be the end of the beta. Let’s say the early access / pre-order portion of the beta kicks off on Friday the 12th and ends on Monday the 15th. You’d still gain access to part of it if you ordered by the 15th. But that doesn’t really make sense since “codes will be sent on August 15th” according to the listing.

Now the message says that codes will be sent 72 hours after pre-ordering, so you’ll have these codes well before the beta starts. It’s unclear if you’ll be able to redeem them yet.

Whatever the case, it seems pretty clear that the Modern Warfare II beta will kick off in mid-August. I’m looking forward to it.

You can read my preview of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II right here.