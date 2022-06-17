Appleseed Community Theatre celebrates the Beatles with Let It Be

If stories about America in the 1960s remind you of music by the Beatles, you’re not alone.

A new musical about that stormy decade, inspired by Beatles songs, will be the first summer show for 2022 by La Crescent’s Appleseed Community Theatre.

“Let it Be” presents a story of two families experiencing love, loss, family conflict and friendship during the days of Vietnam and civil unrest. The story is sung entirely through the lyrics of hits made famous by the Fab Four, by characters suggested in the group’s songs. Desmond and Molly Jones see their son, Jude, go off to war, just as he’s fallen in love with the girl next door, Rita Martin. Rita is one of three teenage sisters being raised by their single dad, Bill, who is grieving the recent loss of his wife, Mary. Of the other girls, young Lucy has stopped speaking, and older Loretta becomes interested in politics and rebellion, and leaves home. The two families lean on each other more and more, and begin to find peace and rediscover love.

The show features familiar songs including “Hey Jude,” “I Want To Hold Your Hand,” “Help!,” “Yesterday,” “A Hard Day’s Night,” “All You Need Is Love,” “Twist and Shout,” and many more!

The musical is based on a story by e.b. lee, and was developed for the stage with Spencer Liff.

Rights to the show only became available last year, so just a handful of theater groups around the country have performed the musical. The Appleseed Theatre joins that growing list, with a cast featuring many young performers from area schools along with veterans of local stages.

The Jones family is played by Mason Picha, Libby Pierce, Matthew Weber, Greta Griffith, Sherry Picha, and Tom Desjarlais. Playing the Martin family will be Mason Gates, Adysen Slusser, Chelsey Peters, and Kiersten Elskamp. Charles Weber plays a politician, and the rest of the ensemble includes Natalie Hafner, Jarrod Picha, Hannah Doer, Marley Pierce, Manassen Carrillo, Kayla Korish, Amberly Roeck, Joe O’Flaherty, and Adelemoon Katchever.

“Let It Be” is directed by Brad Williams and Dawn Havican, who is also stage manager. Sherri Picha serves as assistant director. Ross Martin is musical director, with Claire Stanek as accompanist. Kelsey Taunt is scene designer, and also working lights and sound. Krissa Valentine Harnish is costumer.

The musical runs June 17-19 and the 24-26 at the La Crescent High School Fine Arts Center. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7 p.m., with Sunday performances at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15, and can be purchased at Quillin’s and the Community Education Office in La Crescent, and at Festival Foods in La Crosse and Onalaska, and at the box office 30 minutes before each performance. They can be ordered online at www.brownpapertickets.com.