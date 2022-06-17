Attendance Allowance: When and how claimants will get £150 disability cost of living help

Chancellor Rishi Sunak revised his cost of living support package in late May, providing targeted support for those on low income, pensioners and disabled Britons. However, disabled Britons must be claiming a qualifying benefit in order to be eligible for the support.
Britons must have been receiving their qualifying benefit on May 25, 2022 to be eligible.
Those that get a disability benefit from the Ministry of Defence and another from the DWP they will only receive the cost of living payment from the DWP.
The payment is expected to be made from September 2022.
Britons should not need to apply for this support as it is expected to be automatically delivered to them.
Britons needed to be in receipt of one of these benefits on May 25, 2022 to be eligible for the first payment of £326.
It has not yet been revealed what the qualifying day will be for the second payment.
People who have a joint claim with their partner will receive a total of £650 for the both of them if they are entitled.
For low income benefit recipients, the first payment is expected in July with the second due in autumn.
For those receiving tax credits, their first payment is expected in autumn this year with the second due in winter.
