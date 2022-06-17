Attendance Allowance: When and how claimants will get £150 disability cost of living help

Chancellor Rishi Sunak revised his cost of living support package in late May, providing targeted support for those on low income, pensioners and disabled Britons. However, disabled Britons must be claiming a qualifying benefit in order to be eligible for the support.

Britons must have been receiving their qualifying benefit on May 25, 2022 to be eligible.

Those that get a disability benefit from the Ministry of Defence and another from the DWP they will only receive the cost of living payment from the DWP.

The payment is expected to be made from September 2022.

Britons should not need to apply for this support as it is expected to be automatically delivered to them.

