Blaze raging in north London sparks massive response with 70 firefighters battling flames

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters have been called to the blaze at flats above a shop on Chalk Farm Road in Camden. Part of the ground floor shop and most of a first-floor flat roof is alight.

Residents were urged to keep their windows and doors closed because the fire is producing “heavy smoke”.

London’s Fire Brigade said: “The Brigade was called at 12.07pm. Fire crews from Soho, West Hampstead, Paddington, Kentish Town and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

“The cause of the fire is not known at this time.”

Control Officers recieved 36 calls to the blaze.

Fire crews tweeted: “The fire in #Camden is producing heavy smoke. Local residents should keep their windows and doors closed. Please avoid the area whilst we work to make the scene safe.”

