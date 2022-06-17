Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: What is the release date?

Season 6 of Call of Duty Mobile is coming soon, and while it’s still early in the process, we’ve had a sneak peek at what’s in store. Here’s everything you need to know about the release date.

The Call of Duty Mobile is a first-person shooter game that debuted on the Play Station Portable. Its fame stemmed from the fact that it was based on the World War.

COD Mobile has made strides in the mobile gaming arena, and its sixth season of adrenaline-fueled action will be released soon.

Following COD Mobile’s Tropical Vision patch in Season 5, developers are already planning the game’s next major update.

Here’s everything you need to know about the COD Mobile Season 6 release date, starting with a quick rundown.

When will Call of Duty Mobile Season 6 be released?

Seasonal upgrades from the COD Mobile creators deliver brand-new material to users, and Season 5, titled Tropical Vision, included a map as well as a Battle Pass with 100 tiers to advance through.

Players are now anticipating the release of content in COD Mobile Season 6, and we’ll go over everything we know so far about the seasonal update is anticipated.

According to the countdown, season 6 will premiere on July 1, 2022, based on the current Battle Pass expiry date.

In Call of Duty Mobile, a new season launches immediately after one has ended, so expect the new season to come out on this date.

New seasonal launches usually arrive on the same day that existing Battle Passes expire, based on past updates. Unexpected delays, however, can often derail the best-laid plans. Granted, this is all speculation at this point; players will simply have to wait for Season 6’s official release.

Once an official release date for COD Mobile Season 6 is revealed, we’ll be sure to update this page. Keep an eye on this page.

