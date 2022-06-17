Check your broadband router NOW! Millions at risk of internet blackout today





Temperatures across the UK are set to soar today with predictions suggesting that the mercury could hit a record-breaking 34°C. This extreme heat could last until Sunday and while sun-worshippers might love the scorching weather your Wi-Fi definitely won’t. Like almost all electronic devices, internet routers work best at an optimal temperature and when things get too hot they can begin to struggle as it makes the equipment work harder. Think of it a little like the human body as it’s much tougher to run on a very hot day than when it’s cloudy and cool.

Most manufacturers design their hardware to operate at up to 40ºC with BT confirming that its internet boosters are pretty happy at a range of between +10°C and +45°C. But start pushing things above that level and your broadband can slow to a snail’s pace or even break completely. Virgin Media also warns of the dangers of having the router in the wrong place with the Internet Service Provider saying: “Although we test our Hubs carefully at a range of temperatures, they are better off out of bright sunlight.” One of the worst things you can do is place it on the window ledge in direct line of the sun as this will heat the device up to a temperature that could cause it to falter. READ MORE: Best UK Broadband Deals (June 2022): Drop Your Monthly Price and Unlock Faster Speeds

Although you must make sure things are not getting too hot, that doesn’t mean the best place for the router is tucked inside a cupboard as this can also interfere with internet speeds. The best place for this device is somewhere cool but out in the open and away from other devices such as baby monitors or cordless phones. It’s also good practice to keep the Hub upright, with its lights facing into the room. That way your Hub’s strongest Wi-Fi signal goes outwards – not into the floor. Fish tanks can also cause chaos as Wi-Fi really hates water and trying to pass through this liquid can seriously dampen the strength and speed of your broadband.

Finally, if your broadband is still not working to its best potential it’s a good idea to switch things off and back on again. Over time, routers get clogged up with data and turning things off and on again can work wonders. Virgin advises that, from time to time, users should switch off their Hub, then wait for at least 10 seconds before switching it back on again. This should help reset things and clear any issues that may be slowing speeds. One word of caution! It can take up to five minutes to reset so make sure nobody is in the middle of a movie or about to make an important Zoom call before switching things off.