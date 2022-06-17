‘Compare and contrast!’ Macron mocked as Zelensky looks ‘more comfortable’ with Boris





This came after Mr Johnson and Mr Macron were both pictured with Mr Zelensky over the last few days, as world leaders visited Kyiv. Mr Macron was seen holding Mr Zelensky in an embrace on his visit to the Ukrainian capital. Many users on social media commented on how “uncomfortable” the Ukrainian leader looks.

Susan (@susan_amis) wrote “Zelensky looks uncomfortable”, while @BritishAlba joked: “Over four months into the war that’s the most worried photo of Zelensky ive seen lol. “Can’t really blame him.” After Mr Johnson was also pictured with Mr Zelensky, many social media users have compared the two encounters, with some suggesting that the Ukrainian President is more comfortable with Britain’s Prime Minister. Joel Harris (@Joel_EHarris) wrote: “Compare and contrast.

“Zelensky smiling seeing Boris. “Zelensky rejecting a hug from Macron and looking away during a handshake. Says it all.” Thomas Evans (@ThomasEvansAdur) agreed, writing: “Zelensky looks so much more comfortable with Boris than Macron.” Craig Allen (@craigallen_25) added: “You only have to look at the body language of Zelensky to see which politician he prefers.” READ MORE: Hilarious reaction to Macron and Zelensky’s ‘uncomfortable’ embrace

Body language expert Judi James told Express.co.uk that Mr Macron’s embrace with Mr Zelensky demonstrates the French president is “very keen to emphasise the comradeship and personal closeness between himself and Zelensky in front of the eyes of the world”. She added: “He uses an intentional gesture, holding his right hand out for Zelensky to clasp, with their hands forming a very strong juddering grip that is then placed between their chests to signal strength and support. “Macron is a man who is very fond of using body language signals as a power play but Zelensky looks like a more straight down-the-line guy and the moment that has been captured between them looks rather awkward as Macron leans in for an intimate moment, winding his left hand around Zelensky’s neck while pressing his face towards the side of his head and smiling as he appears to be having a whispered chat.” The picture of Mr Macron and Mr Zelensky was taken on the French President’s first visit to Kyiv since the war in Ukraine began on February 24, 2022. DON’T MISS:

He was joined by German chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian prime minister Mario Draghi. Mr Johnson, who paid a surprise visit to Kyiv, arrived the day after the European leaders visited the war-torn country. He used the trip to confirm the UK will train as many as 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers every 120 days. The Prime Minister said: “My visit today, in the depths of this war, is to send a clear and simple message to the Ukrainian people: the UK is with you, and we will be with you until you ultimately prevail.

“As Ukrainian soldiers fire UK missiles in defence of your nation’s sovereignty, they do so also in defence of the very freedoms we take for granted. “That is why I have offered President Zelensky a major new military training programme that could change the equation of this war – harnessing that most powerful of forces, the Ukrainian determination to win.”