‘Completely unacceptable’ Putin warned as Russian warship enters Denmark’s waters

The vessel entered Danish waters north of the Baltic Sea island of Bornholm, according to reports. An event, titled the Democracy Festival, is current taking place on the island, which is being attended by senior officials and businesspeople.

It added that it do so again a few hours later.

Danish Armed Forces officials said the warship entered their waters without authorisation at 12.30am GMT today, on Friday.

He added: “Bullying methods do not work against Denmark.”

Denmark’s Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod described the intrusion as “a deeply irresponsible, gross and completely unacceptable Russian provocation”.

The warship is understood to have left the area after the Danish navy established radio contact.

But the Russian embassy in Copenhagen said Denmark had provided no evidence of the occurrence.

In a statement, the embassy noted it had been told a Russian warship had “allegedly entered into the territorial sea of Denmark”.

It added: “No evidence of what happened, including the coordinates of the alleged crossing of the Danish maritime border by the ship, was presented.”

