Cruise Kvaris in Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis – Xbox Wire

I have the entirety of the Kvaris region at my fingertips, and yet I’m still in the Salon trying to decide on the appropriate outfit. Some fur is a must, as the region is chilly, but I don’t want to be bundled up and awkward while trying to use the Floating Board (oh by the way, there’s snowboarding.) I finally settle for an older set of layering wear, Natalis Rochka, and head for the hills. I chose the white variation so that I can close in on enemies without being spotted in order to throw one of the new items that can be found in the environment. Throwing is a new action, introduced with the release of Kvaris, and I’m more than happy to perfect the art of tossing haphazard destruction.
Snowboarding adds a sense of exhilaration to NGS, one I didn’t know was missing until I surfed down my first mountain, taking out enemies as I sliced through fresh powder (I’m not sure how to do snowboarding lingo justice, so we’re going with that.) Between aiming for enemies and minerals, trying to pick up gathering materials, and hitting Dash Rings and Jump Panels, snowboarding is action-packed. Off the Floating Board, keep an eye out for Glowing Yellow Crystals, which you can destroy to get Crystalline Ice Shards and use them to throw at enemies or Cold Photons. Throwing the shards at clusters of enemies causes them to explode on impact, which provides some nice area-of-effect (AOE) damage. Throwing shards at Cold Photons causes a massive explosion to enemies in the vicinity. Either way, you’re in for a blast.
The enemies of Kvaris also make a big impact. One of my favorites is the Pangolan, and while the actual animal is cute and relatively harmless, the NGS version is crafty and agile. Then, there’s the Crocodylis Vera, which charges, dazes, beams, and bombs its attackers. I had the misfortune to fight one on a steep slope, and the environmental challenge added to the Crocodylis’ attacks had me fully engaged.
There’s also a whole new installment of the story, replete with side tasks. Once you’re tough enough you can explore Rayjord Gorge, which is a max level Exploration Sector that requires Low Temperature Damage Resistance gear and buffs just to survive its harsh weather. A new type of formidable enemy, Ancient Enemies, will be added to this area as of June 15 and you’ll need help from other Arks in order to take them down.
Of course, you’ll need to be more powerful to explore Kvaris, so the level cap has been raised to 60, there are new skills for all classes, and you can now find 6-star Rarity weapons. Your experience in Kvaris will also be supported by several campaigns, including a Log-in bonus, Pre-announced Urgent Quests, and Limited-time Tasks. Quality of life features have also been added, such as a Quest Counter, an SG and Meseta Treasure Shop, the ability to preview Voice Tickets, an Auto Sell feature, and more.
If you haven’t played NGS recently or at all, now is a good time to dive in. Visit the Xbox Store and download the game (for free) for PC or Xbox and start your career as an ARKS Defender today!
