Everything you need to know about Wimbledon and how to get tickets

As the sun is shining and everyone is feeling good, tennis players and fans are gearing up for Wimbledon. In what has been a tumultuous few years due to Covid with cancellations, no fans in stadiums and lots of uncertainty around who will be playing. This year’s games might be the first “normal” Wimbledon in years.

The return of the ticket queue will be a welcome sight for punters as it was closed last year to the public. Now, once again, the public will be able to queue up for same-day tickets to watch some of the best tennis players in the world. Tickets are limited to one pair per household.

Serena Williams has been granted a wildcard to compete in this year’s tournaments – her first event since injury forced her to retire from last year’s tournament. Novak Djokovic will be allowed to defend his title after Wimbledon announced unvaccinated players will be allowed to play. That is something he wasn’t able to do at the Australian Open earlier this year. There won’t be any Russian or Belarusian players after Wimbledon banned them in response to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Britain will be pinning their hopes on the starlet, Emma Raducanu, the 19-year-old who took the tennis world by storm after winning the US Open last year. Andy Murray is hoping to be able to play after picking up an injury in Stuttgart. If you were wondering what you need to know about Wimbledon, MyLondon has you covered.

When does Wimbledon start?

The tournament starts from June 27 to July 10, 2022.

How many spectators are allowed?

Wimbledon is returning to full capacity for the first time in three years, a welcome sight. The grounds can hold up to 42,000 every day and with the return of “The Queue”, spectators will be able to purchase any available tickets on the day.

Ticket resale will be available for those wishing to purchase people’s returned tickets, in return for a donation to the Wimbledon Foundation.

When do gates open?

Gates open at 10am with play starting from 11am on the outside courts – with staggered start times on the No1 Court from 1pm and from 1:30pm on Centre Court.

When are the key dates?

June 27: Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles First Round

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles First Round July 1: Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Third Round, Gentlemen’s & Ladies Doubles Second Round, Mixed Doubles First Round

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Third Round, Gentlemen’s & Ladies Doubles Second Round, Mixed Doubles First Round July 5: Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Quarter-finals, Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles Quarter-finals, Mixed Doubles Semi-finals

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Quarter-finals, Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ Doubles Quarter-finals, Mixed Doubles Semi-finals July 7: Ladies’ Singles Semi-finals / Mixed Doubles Final, Gentlemen’s Doubles Semi-finals, Mixed Doubles Final, Gentlemen’s, Ladies’ and Quad Wheelchair Singles Quarter-finals, Boys’ & Girls’ Singles Quarter-finals, Boys’ & Girls’ Doubles Quarter-finals, Boys’ and Girls’ 14&U Singles, Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles)

July 9: Ladies’ Singles Final, Gentlemen’s Doubles Final, Ladies’ Wheelchair Singles Final, Gentlemen’s Wheelchair Doubles Final, Quad Wheelchair Singles Semi-finals, Girls’ Singles Final, Girls’ Doubles Final, Boys’ Doubles Final, Boys’ and Girls’ 14&U Singles, Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles)

July 10: Gentlemen’s Singles Final, Ladies’ Doubles Final, Boys’ Singles Final, Gentlemen’s & Quad Wheelchair Singles Final, Ladies’ & Quad Wheelchair Doubles Final, Boys’ & Girls’ 14&U Singles Finals, Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles)

Wimbledon is celebrating its 135th year and the 100th year since its move to Church Road. Ian Hewitt, Chairman of the All England Club said: “Following two pandemic-affected years, we are pleased to be planning for a special Wimbledon, as we celebrate the centenary of our move from Worple Road to our present location at Church Road, and the opening of Centre Court here.

“This stadium has witnessed not just epic matches, but many changes in the world around us and in society. This year provides an opportunity for reflection on the past, but also to envisage what is to come in the next 100 years.”

