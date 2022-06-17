Ewan McGregor Revealed That He Gets Sent Homoerotic Obi-Wan And Anakin Fan Art

This shipping is very much a certain point of view.
The last few years have been a great time to be a Star Wars fan, as we’re getting a ton of new stories from that galaxy far, far away.
Of course, one of those new stories being told is in the series Obi-Wan Kenobi, which features the return of Ewan McGregor as our favorite Jedi master (no offense, Yoda).
And to promote the series, Ewan has been doing a ton of press (he even did a puppy interview!!!), including an interview published today with GQ.
In the interview, Ewan talked about a lot of things, including how he felt returning to the role of Obi-Wan 17 years later and how hard it was to shoot the prequels because it was all done on blue screen.
He also spoke about how he learned that he had gotten the role of Obi-Wan in the prequels while filming the glam rock and LGBTQ-related movie Velvet Goldmine. Which led the journalist to joke that, “Maybe Disney should bring out an Obi-Wan Kenobi action figure in disco gear.”
This led Ewan to reveal something: that he gets mailed Obi-Wan and Anakin gay fan art.
He said, “There’s a lot of homoerotic Obi-Wan/Hayden [Christensen] fan art that gets sent to me now and again. I don’t know how it finds me.”
“It’s always a bit of an eye-opener. You open the envelope, you think you’re going to have to sign something, and you’re like, ‘Fucking hell!'”
YES! MAILED TO HIM!!!
Now, I did not know this was a thing, as I always felt like the two had a very strong brotherly relationship…but a quick Google search confirmed that yes, people do ship Anakin and Obi-Wan. And apparently, Darth Maul gets a lot of fan art too???!!!
So yeah, apparently there are Star Wars fans out there that want to see them have a very different type of lightsaber fight.
