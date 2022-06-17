Categories
Celebrities

Ewan McGregor Revealed That He Gets Sent Homoerotic Obi-Wan And Anakin Fan Art


This shipping is very much a certain point of view.

The last few years have been a great time to be a Star Wars fan, as we’re getting a ton of new stories from that galaxy far, far away.

Of course, one of those new stories being told is in the series Obi-Wan Kenobi, which features the return of Ewan McGregor as our favorite Jedi master (no offense, Yoda).


/ ©Disney+/Courtesy Everett Collection

And to promote the series, Ewan has been doing a ton of press (he even did a puppy interview!!!), including an interview published today with GQ.

View this video on YouTube


BuzzFeed Celeb/ youtube.com

In the interview, Ewan talked about a lot of things, including how he felt returning to the role of Obi-Wan 17 years later and how hard it was to shoot the prequels because it was all done on blue screen.


/ ©Disney+/Courtesy Everett Collection

He also spoke about how he learned that he had gotten the role of Obi-Wan in the prequels while filming the glam rock and LGBTQ-related movie Velvet Goldmine. Which led the journalist to joke that, “Maybe Disney should bring out an Obi-Wan Kenobi action figure in disco gear.”


Miramax / ©Miramax/Courtesy Everett Collection

This led Ewan to reveal something: that he gets mailed Obi-Wan and Anakin gay fan art.


Lucasfilm Ltd. / ©Lucasfilm Ltd./Courtesy Everett Collection

He said, “There’s a lot of homoerotic Obi-Wan/Hayden [Christensen] fan art that gets sent to me now and again. I don’t know how it finds me.”

“It’s always a bit of an eye-opener. You open the envelope, you think you’re going to have to sign something, and you’re like, ‘Fucking hell!'”


Lucasfilm / Lucasfilm/Fox

YES! MAILED TO HIM!!!


Lucasfilm

I want to add there is nothing wrong with creating gay fan art of characters you like. But I am sure it must be weird for Ewan to see drawings of himself in various sexual situations with someone who is his friend and costar. 

Now, I did not know this was a thing, as I always felt like the two had a very strong brotherly relationship…but a quick Google search confirmed that yes, people do ship Anakin and Obi-Wan. And apparently, Darth Maul gets a lot of fan art too???!!!

So yeah, apparently there are Star Wars fans out there that want to see them have a very different type of lightsaber fight.

You can read the rest of the interview over on GQ.



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.