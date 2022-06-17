Father’s Day Sale: Get 20% off and other deals on Apple accessories

Father’s Day is the time to show your appreciation for dear old dad — or hip young dad, as the case may be. Maybe he’d appreciate accessories for his beloved Apple products. The Father’s Day Sale in the Cult of Mac Store features a great selection of deals!

For starters, Laut is offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on its wide array of accessories, including iPhone and AirTag cases, Apple Watch bands, laptop stands and much more.

See below for many more discounts on great gifts. You can get 20% off a huge number of items.

20% off: SwitchEasy 4 in 1 MagPower Charging Stand

The more gadgets we buy, the more separate chargers we end up with. If you’re sick of plugging in your stuff all over the place, try a multi-device charger like the SwitchEasy MagPower 4-in-1 Charging Stand (pictured above).

The compact stand’s ingenious design lets you easily charge four devices at once. You can power up your iPhone or other smartphone, Apple Watch, AirPods and another device all at the same time. Three out of those four gadgets power up wirelessly, too, so you can cut some cords.

And for Father’s Day you can get 20% off the stand in the Cult of Mac Store. That’s a savings of $17 off the regular price.

The clever design offers a wireless charging spot for each Apple device, plus a USB-A port on the side where you can plug in a fourth gadget. You can see the power each device draws in the list below.

The stand’s built-in ambiance backlight features three intensity settings. And LED lighting in the base show you your device is properly aligned and tell you its charging status.

Read what Cult of Mac’s reviewer said about the charger.

Power delivery:

Input: 40W Max (15V⎓2.67A)

Output: Wireless Charging Pad: 23W

Smartphones: 15W (iPhone: 7.5W)

Apple Watch: 3W

AirPods: 5W

USB-A port: 5W

Price: $84.99 $67.99

20% off: Mifa Nylon Sports Leather Apple Watch Band

Tired of searching for a utility band for everyday wear to match your space gray Apple Watch? Maybe something with a bit of a “tactical” look to it? Want to look like you’re going on patrol when you’re just headed to the flower shop? Well, stand down, because your mission may be accomplished.

It doesn’t matter if your Apple Watch is made of aluminum or stainless steel, Mifa’s rugged Nylon Sports Leather Apple Watch Band can be a great complement to it.

And it’s 20% off in the Cult of Mac Store for Father’s Day. That’s a savings of $5.

It takes just seconds to upgrade from the Apple Watch band you have to a tactical-looking utility Apple Watch band. Mifa’s sporty utility design suits a wide variety of indoor and outdoor occasions. It’s rugged but not too rugged.

Mifa uses durable nylon as a long-lasting and comfortable base structure. On top of that, an exterior genuine leather layer and precise black stitching provide plenty of character and make a good match for a space gray Apple Watch.

The woven nylon finish and Velcro strip help provide sweatproofing, too.

And Mifa uses upgraded adapters to provide a secure connection between the leather band and Apple Watch.

Installation is quick and easy — no additional tools required.

Specifications:

Ultra-wide band — 30mm design

Fits Apple Watch Series 7/6/SE/5/4/3/2/1 in sizes 45mm, 44mm and 42mm

Nylon base strap with genuine cowhide leather and detailed black stitching

Resists a 20 kgf or greater pull force as specified in ISO-6245:1996

Anodized semi-glossy black aluminum adapters and buckle.

One-size band for wrist sizes from 16 cm to 21.5 cm (6.3 inches to 8.5 inches)

Precise stitching

You can get the band in black, brown or NASA colors.

Price: $25.00 $19.99

20% off all Elago products

Elago makes so many fun and interesting accessories for Apple products, it’s hard to know where to begin. But begin you should, because in the Father’s Day Sale you can get 20% off everything Elago in the Cult of Mac Store.

Don’t worry. There are a mind-numbing 148 products to choose from, but we’ll help you pick some choice items below. And you can browse everything, of course.

Elago 3-in-1 Charging Hub

Simplify your life with this handy three-in-one charging hub. It can charge your AirPods (original series not Pros), Apple Watch, and iPhone in one sleek setup.

The silicone material is durable and non-toxic. Its compact design makes it the perfect accessory to have on your bedside nightstand or on a work desk.

Please note, original Apple Lightning Charging Cables are the only cables tested for this product. Cables are not included.

Cult of Mac‘s review of the Elago 3 in 1 Charging Hub here calls it “insanely practical, virtually unbreakable, and a steal.”

Price: $24.99 $19.99

Elago Clear Apple Watch Band

With its clear band, Elago is bringing back another classic watch strap design compatible with Apple Watch. Ergonomic design makes the wearing the band extremely comfortable. It’s perfect for everyday use.

The band is made from durable TPU material. It makes the band almost indestructible and allows you to easily clean it just by wiping it.

One feature of this band is that the attachable buckle makes the straps interchangeable with other straps! Easily change your strap to other ones depending on your day’s outfit, mood, etc.

Our Cult of Mac reviewer said the Elago Clear Apple Watch Band “looks absolutely terrific … it has easily become one of my favorite Apple Watch bands. [The] transparent design means the Clear band goes well with all Apple Watch models — no matter the color — and any casual outfit. It’s paired with shiny steel buckles and lugs, which both complement its design and add to its impressive durability.”

Price: $12.99 $10.39

